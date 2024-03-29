The Syracuse University Basketball fan base was first introduced to Gerry McNamara around the year 2002. Since then "G-Mac" has been a staple in the organization from player to assistant coach. During that time he helped Syracuse lock up a National Championship alongside Jim Boeheim and Carmello Anthony back in 2003. Now, Syracuse fans are losing Gerry to another team two and half hours east down the New York State Thruway.

It was announced on Thursday evening that McNamara is leaving the Syracuse coaching staff under the leadership of Adrian Autry and will be named the 19th head basketball coach for Siena College in Albany, NY. Director of Athletics for Syracuse University John Wildhack congratulated McNamara saying,

There are very few individuals who have contributed to our men's basketball program and all of Orange Nation as dramatically as Gerry has. He displayed an unmatched competitive desire as a student-athlete at Syracuse and, for the past 15 years he has shared his passion for and knowledge of the game with our student-athletes as a coach. I, along with all my colleagues in Syracuse Athletics, wish Gerry, Katie and their family the best as they embark on this new opportunity.

There is no question that Syracuse's loss is Albany's gain. Many believed upon the retirement of legendary Head Coach Jim Boeheim, "G-Mac" may have been the replacement, but that job was given to Autry.

G-Mac will also be remembered for all the records he set during his amazing tenure playing for the Orange. McNamara still holds the University records for both 3 point shots made in a season at 107 and career 3 point shots made at 400. He also holds the record for most minutes played at just under 4,800 (4,799).

Much of Jerry's time was played while Syracuse was a powerhouse in the Big East. That was the true heyday of Syracuse basketball and G-Mac was a shining star during that time. He will truly be missed and fans will love having him coach a solid Siena College program. Best wishes Gerry!

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

Top 10 Party Schools in New York What schools have the best party scene in New York? Here are the Top 10 in the state. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams