FAQ: New York’s Early Voting is Underway for Aug 23rd Primaries
Early Voting is now underway in the Mohawk Valley for the upcoming Republican and Democratic Primaries on Tuesday, August 23. Early voting began on Saturday and runs through this Sunday, August 21.
In Herkimer County, there is and Democratic Primary but not one for Republicans. Democrats will choose between Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. The winner will face Republican Elise Stefanik. Early voting will be held at Benton Hall Academy in Little Falls.
In Madison and Oneida counties there are both a Democrat and Republican Primary for Congress in NY-22. Democrats will choose one of four candidates: Chol Majok, Sam Roberts, Sarah Klee Hood, and Francis Conole. Republicans will choose between Steve Wells and Brandon M. Williams.
Early voting in Madison County will be held through Sunday, August 21, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Oneida. Oneida County polling sites include the MVCC Jorgensen Athletic Center in Utica, the New Hartford Town Hall at the Orchards, the Whitestown Town Hall, and the South Rome Senior Center on Ridge Street in Rome.
For a complete schedule of early voting, visit your county's Board of Election website.
If you vote early, you are not eligible to vote on Primary Day, August 23rd. Primary day voting is from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. at your regular polling location. All votes, including early voting, absentee, affidavit ballots and Primary Day votes will be counted after polls close at 9 p.m. on Primary day.
Only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican Primary in New York, and only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic Primary.
Here's a link to your local Boards of Election: