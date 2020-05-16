Farmers Markets Reopen in Mohawk Valley Region

Friday's Phase One COVID0-19 reopening on Friday opened the doors for farmer's markets throughout parts of Upstate New York. In Utica, the Oneida County Public Market reopened on Saturday with all new rules to combat the coronavirus.

"Masks will be required," for all patrons and vendors according to Public Market Director Beth Irons. "We will have one way entry. One entrance and one exit," she said, to keep traffic moving smoothly. Hand sanitizer stations have also been set up for visitors and organizers have asked that children and pets are not brought to the market. Additionally, only one member of a household should attend in an effort to guarantee social distancing.

The market will run every Saturday through the fall season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. adjacent to Utica's Union Station.

Watch the complete interview with Beth Irons below.