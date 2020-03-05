FASNY, Time To Change Your Clocks And Smoke Alarm Batteries

As we prepare to set our clocks one hour forward this Sunday, the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York is urging everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

They say batteries in the life-saving devices should be changed twice a year.

Homeowners with alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should test the alarms to see if the work.

“Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are critical to saving lives during emergencies,” says FASNY President Steven Klein. “We encourage all New Yorkers to change their smoke and CO alarm batteries and check that they are functional. The additional time a smoke or CO alarm provides can be the difference between life and death.”

FASNY says almost three of five homes fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or without working alarms.

New York led the nation in home fire deaths last year with 126.