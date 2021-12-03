A Utica man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole items from FYE and Zumiez in Sangertown Mall and attempted to hide and run from police.

New Hartford Police say they were called to the mall on Friday afternoon, November 26, 2021 at approximately 2:45pm.

Police were told that the suspect, a white man, was last seen running towards Hannaford on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. Following a search of the area they found 28-year-old Kody J. Wolak of Utica hiding behind a dumpster in Hannaford Plaza.

According to a written release, "When Officers approached Wolak he was ordered to show his hands and to stop but he refused to do so and attempted to flee, forcing Officers to attempt to physically restrain him.

Wolak continued to physically resist Officers attempt to take him into custody. At one point during the altercation Wolak grabbed one of the Officers service weapons and attempted to remove it from the holster.

Eventually Officers were able to gain control of Wolak and he was taken into custody by additional responding units."

They say that Wolak had merchandise on him that was allegedly stolen from Zumiez and FYE.

One officer was injured during the arrest and subsequently treated at a local hospital for a shoulder injury.

Wolak is now facing multiple misdemeanor charges and the following felonies:

Assault in the Second Degree

Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

He is being held on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

