Utica Man Charged in Market 32 Energy Drink Thefts

A Utica man is facing a felony grand larceny charge following an investigation into a series of energy drink thefts from the Market 32 store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine says officers received multiple reports from the store’s loss prevention staff during July and August. Police allege a man repeatedly entered the supermarket and stole name brand energy drinks, including Monster and Red Bull products.

The thefts added up quickly.

According to Fontaine, more than $1,000 worth of energy drinks was stolen during eight separate incidents. The suspect reportedly left the area before he could be stopped following each theft. Investigators believe the stolen drinks may have been taken with the intention of reselling them.

New Hartford Police worked with Market 32 loss prevention employees to identify a suspect. The department also received assistance from the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center.

On August 5, police charged 35-year-old John Battiste Dorsagno of Utica with fourth degree grand larceny. The charge is a Class E felony under New York State law.

Dorsagno was taken into custody in the City of Utica with assistance from the Utica Police Department. He was transported to the New Hartford Police Department, where he was processed on the charge.

Police say Dorsagno was released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear in New Hartford Town Court at a later date.

The investigation remains active. Fontaine says police believe a second person may have been involved in the thefts.

The charge against Dorsagno is an accusation. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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