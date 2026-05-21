New Hartford Police Arrest Clayville Woman in Rec-Center Burglary

New Hartford Police have arrested a 42-year-old Clayville woman in connection with a burglary earlier this year at the New Hartford Recreation Center on Mill Street.

Police say Erin Gillespie was taken into custody Tuesday, May 20, following a months long investigation into the January 11 break in at the Recreation Center at 4 Mill Street in the Village of New Hartford. Officers were called to the facility after employees arrived and discovered a locked office inside the building had been forced open overnight.

Investigators say the suspect used tools to get into the office, causing heavy damage to the door and surrounding area. About $4,000 in cash was reported stolen.

Right from the start, detectives and evidence technicians spent weeks piecing the case together. Investigators interviewed employees and witnesses, reviewed surveillance video from several nearby locations, and worked closely with the New York State Police Crime Laboratory while processing physical and forensic evidence collected at the scene.

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The break in eventually led investigators to a DNA match through the Combined DNA Index System, better known as CODIS. Police said additional investigative work later helped them secure an arrest warrant for Gillespie.

Authorities say members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force located Gillespie in the Village of Clayville and arrested her on the warrant. The task force includes investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, New Hartford Police Department, Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Probation Department, New York State Police, and New York State Parole.

Gillespie was transported to the New Hartford Police Department for processing before being taken to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

She is charged with third degree burglary, a Class D felony, fourth degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, and third degree criminal mischief, also a Class E felony.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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