Epcot Mascot Figment Will Get His Own Movie

While not everyone may be familiar with Figment, big fans of Disney Parks know. Now, he's getting his own movie. Figment was created for a ride called Journey Into Imagination back in 1983. The ride itself has gone through a few iterations since then, and one of them even removed Figment altogether. The character returned in 2002 when the ride was updated to its current form, Journey Into Imagination With Figment.

Figment is pretty much the unofficial mascot of Epcot at this point, so it makes sense to a degree. We don’t have tons of details just yet, but Deadline confirmed a few key details about the production. The film will be handled by Point Grey, a production company run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Writing will be handled by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The writing duo is perhaps best known for penning the screenplay for Detective Pikachu.

This wouldn't be the first time a film or even a franchise has spawned out of attractions at Disney theme parks. Some of the most notable are Pirates of The Caribbean or The Haunted Mansion. (There’s also The Country Bears, which was not quite as successful.) In fact, this wouldn’t even be Figment’s first film role exactly. He’s previously made cameos in a couple of films, like Toy Story 4 and Inside Out.

So far, we don’t have any actors or a director attached or even a release date. Of course, Disney will probably see to sorting that out sometime soon.

