Find out Who the New York Mets Got in Their Black Friday Deals

Most years you could save 30% percent and get Free Shipping when shopping mets.com on Black Friday. Who cares? When your team disappoints you, do you really want to spend more money on a friend that continually kicks you when you're down? This Black Friday was different for Mets fans. The enjoyment of being a blue & orange loyalist was free, 'free agents' that is.

The day started with reports that the Mets new general manager Billy Eppler had signed free agent, power-hitting corner infielder Eduardo Escobar for 2 years at $10 million each. Last year, he helped Milwaukee get to the playoffs after being traded to the Brewers from Arizona in July. Escobar, 32, plays 1st and 3rd base and is average defensively. This should be a solid signing. Escobar is a more reliable option at 3rd base than J.D. Davis or Jonathan Villar. He can also spell Pete Alonso at 1st base.

A few hours later, it was reported that free agent outfielder Mark Canha, formerly of the Oakland A's, signed at 2 year $26.5 million deal with the Amazin's. Is it a big deal? No. Canha is a poor man's Michael Conforto. Their offensive numbers are similar but I would imagine that will change in Conforto's favor the minute he leaves the Mets. Canha, 32, is a .244 hitter with decent power. A good year for him will be 20 HR's and 70 RBI's. That may be tough in Citi Field. Conforto is better defensively.

The last deal of the day for New York came late at night, when Eppler agreed to terms with flashy centerfield free agent Starling Marte to a 4 year, $78 million deal. The Mets have been chasing Marte for 5 years and finally he will call Flushing, Queens home, hopefully, not too late. The 33 year-old former Gold Glover is a star centerfielder but is getting older. The Mets could be getting Marte on the back nine of his career. Hopefully, he's on the 10th hole instead of the 17th hole. Marte hit .308 last year with 12 HR's last year. The Mets finally have a real centerfielder.

The New York Mets got better on Black Friday. Not only did they improve their roster but the move will allow other players to play their more natural positions. Brandon Nimmo will now move to left or right. Nimmo is better suited as a corner outfielder. Now if new GM Billy Eppler can bring in some starting pitching, Mets fans can begin to dream about the possibilities of next year, like every other off-season. It was a good Black Friday. #LGM.

