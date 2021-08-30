First Child Born For Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP Member

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the birth of her first child, a boy named Sam.

The four-term upstate congresswoman says Samuel Albritton Manda was born Friday morning at Saratoga Hospital.

Stefanik is high-profile defender of former President Donald Trump and was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican House caucus this year.

She was first elected to Congress in 2014.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...