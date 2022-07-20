This Delicious State Fair Staple Was Created in New York

July 20 marks the day we honor the Weiner for National Hot Dog Day. Frankfurt, Germany is said to be the birthplace of frankfurters (hence the name). But did you know the corndog was created in New York?

Stanley Jenkins was a businessman, Buffalo Common Councilman, and part-time inventor. He's said to have patented the corndog in 1929 while living in Western New York.

Corndog Patent

The patent for a corndog dipping, cooking, and holding apparatus wasn't approved until two years after Jenkins filed his application.

"I have discovered that articles of food such, for instance, as wieners, boiled ham, hard-boiled eggs, cheese, sliced peaches, pineapples, bananas and like fruit, and cherries, dates, figs, strawberries, etc., when impaled on sticks and dipped in a batter, which includes in its ingredients a self-rising flour, and then deep-fried in a vegetable oil at a temperature of about 390 F., the resultant food product on a stick or a handle is a clean, wholesome and tasty refreshment," Jenkins wrote proudly on his patent application.

Hot Dog Trail

Corn and hot dogs are so popular in Western New York, that 'Visit Buffalo Niagara' offers a Hot Dog Trail on its website.

Buffalo boasts more than 250 years of collective hot dog history thanks to long-time frankfurter manufacturers Sahlen’s and Wardynski’s.

Taste the best Buffalo has to offer at the following hot dog joints where I'm sure you can order a corndog too.

Connor's Hot Dog Stand

Taffy's

Ted's Hot Dogs

Mississippi Mud & Old Man River

Frank's Gourmet Hot Dogs

George's Hot Dogs

Make Your Own Corndog

Want to make your own corndog at home that is coated in a thick layer of cornmeal batter and deep fried?

First, you'll need a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. Dump the entire thing in a big bowl.

Eggs

Then crack 4 eggs into the muffin mix, making sure to avoid getting any shells in it. If you do happen to drop a few, just use the cracked shell to scoop them up. Works like a charm every time. And I've done it a LOT!

Dump in one cup of milk.

Add two-thirds cup of flour.

Spice Things Up

Spice things up with 1 teaspoon of dry mustard, a half teaspoon of paprika, and a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper for a little heat. Mix all of the above ingredients together.

Roll & Dip the Dogs

Pat your hot dogs with a paper towel and poke with a wooden skewer or stick. Then roll the dogs in cornstarch.

To make dipping easier, dump your corn mixture into a tall glass and then dunk your dogs.

Deep Fry

Deep fry the battered dogs in oil heated to 350 degrees. If it's too hot it'll burn the outside and leave the inside raw. If it's too cool, it'll just leave you with a mushy mess. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown.

Drain on a paper towel and let cool. Then cover with ketchup, mustard, honey, or even maple syrup, and enjoy.

