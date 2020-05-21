Five People Arrested Following Large Fight On Lenox Avenue

Five people were arrested following a large fight on the 900 block of Lenox Avenue early Thursday morning.

Utica Police responded to a disorderly house party that was spilling onto the road with fighting and threats of weapons.

The first officer to arrive on the scene tried to disperse the crowd and was threatened by several parties.

Officials say the officer used his pepper spray which had minimal effect, and the crowd continued to become more and more hostile.

Police say 70 to 80 people were involved in the fight, some armed with baseball bats.

Outside departments were called in to help break up the group.

Those arrested were charged with offenses ranging from harassment toward an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Those arrested were:

Gloria Grant age 24 of Utica

Crystal Hinson age 33 of Utica

Manya Shelton age 26 of Utica

Nyala Wilson age 27 of Utica

Nakia Wilson age 25 of Utica

Police say additional, more serious charges are being investigated.