Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York

Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?

Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things.

Credit - Jasson Obomsawin Credit - Jasson Obomsawin loading...

Stranger Things in Oneida

Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn for Halloween for the past 7 years. But this year he wanted to step it up a notch, or ten. "We are constantly improving our normally traditional decorations and this year we went all out building Stranger Things."

The display took about a month to create and Jasson said he is continually adding stranger things to it. "Our family loves the show. We even took a Stranger Things film tour last month."

Max Turning Heads

The highlight of the display is the floating woman." There are quite a few heads turning for the floating Max," said Jasson. "We sometimes have traffic backed up a bit because so many people are stopping."

Stranger Things Display

Want to see the Stranger Things Halloween display in person? It's located on Cleveland Avenue in Oneida. It'll be up until a few days after Halloween. "It will be back up next year though with even more improvements," Jasson said. "If the new season is out, we will incorporate anything from that season too."

Oneida Fright Fight

The Stranger Things display is part of a city-wide Halloween decoration contest called Oneida Fright Fight. I can't imagine it won't take first place but Jasson said "The city has quite a few impressive decorations this year."

Good luck!

