A snowmobiler from Forestport suffers from exposure after his snowmobile got stuck near snow-covered train tracks on a closed trail:

A Forestport man is lucky to be alive after being treated for cold exposure following an accident this weekend.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Eric Christiansen spent the night outside in freezing temperatures from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Oneida County Emergency Services received an EMS call about someone suffering from cold exposure at approximately 7:30am on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hemlock Road South T in Foresport.

Hemlock Road in Forestport, New York (The train tracks are to the right in this photo.) Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022

Authorities say Christiansen was driving a snowmobile and get stuck in train tracks in the snow. After several hours he was unable to pull the vehicle out of the snow and walked for hours along the tracks until he found an occupied house. The residents of the home took him in, called emergency services, and provided care until emergency responders arrived.

When talking with investigators Christiansen was not able to give the exact location of the accident. Deputies were able to find the snowmobile a few hours later. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says, "Deputies traveled the area on snowmobile and located the scene around 11:00 am," twelve hours after the accident had reportedly taken place.

Snowmobile 03042022 Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Police say Christiansen signed off with EMS for any further medical treatment or transport. The Woodgate Fire Department along with a STaR Ambulance [sic] provided EMS.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office "alcohol was a factor, the snowmobile was not legally registered and (he) was operating on a closed trail. Christiansen was ticketed for the registration and operating on property of another without permission. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Forestport Court and a later date."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

