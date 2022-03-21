A 21-year-old Fort Drum soldier is facing charges following an investigation in Rome, New York.

The Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, says Alexander Calixto allegedly arranged to meet a 13-yar-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after exchanging information on dating and social media sites.

The 13-year-old victim in this case had been reported to the Rome Police Department as a missing person at 12:30pm on the same day. Chief Deputy O'Meara says that at approximately 8:00pm that night the Rome Police Department received information that the child was possibly at a hotel in Rome. Police responded to the hotel and allegedl found the child with Calixto.

Calixto Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (March 2022) Alexander Calixto Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (March 2022) loading...

The Child Advocacy Center was notified at that time by Rome Police.

Two investigators, Ryan Kelly with the Utica Police Department and Mark Chrysler with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, were assigned to the case. Through their investigation police determined that Claixto had sexual contact with the 13-year-old female while at the hotel.

Calixto, who is from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Investigators Kelly and Chrysler on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Calixto was charged with Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony. He was taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and counseling services are being offered through the Child Advocacy Center.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

