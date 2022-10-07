‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Officially Coming to Paramount+

Despite starting as a spin-off of Cheers, Frasier is one of the most critically-acclaimed sitcoms of all time... And now, he’s getting a sequel. The show saw Dr. psychotherapist Frasier Crane running his own radio show, on which he would offer advice to various callers. It’s easy to think that the premise wouldn't translate to TV very well, but Frasier was seen as a classy, high-brow endeavor, and also very funny.

Dr. Frasier Crane has been absent from TV for a long time, outside of some commercials and cameos. Talks about a Frasier reboot have been going on since around 2018, but nothing official has come out of the discussion until now. NBC passed up on it, despite the fact that Kelsey Grammer was on board. That being said, he didn't just want to throw out a short, undercooked version of the show. In 2021, more serious discussion began around the idea between Grammer and Paramount+.

Some were hesitant to consider that the show could work since Frasier Crane would be living in a new city and wouldn't have his old pals around... But where else have we heard this before? Frasier itself was a spin-off, which means that much of the main cast from Cheers wasn't around. Despite going without classic characters from the original, the show became a hit on its own.

Deadline now reports that the show has officially gotten the green light. Back in July, Kelsey Grammer spoke a little bit about where the show was at. He said:

In the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good, I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy. The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called Frasier so it’s me, the key is me.

The show is expected to be about 10 episodes long, and as of now, there's no release date. Be on the lookout for more news!