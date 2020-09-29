FREE PPE Kits Giveaway for Local Businesses, Organizations Today

Free personal protective equipment and supplies are being given away this afternoon in Rome.

The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce is distributing the kits to local businesses and organizations thanks to a $10,000 donation from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The kits contain disposable face masks, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, vinyl gloves, paper towels, CDC health and safety posters, and smart shopper books.

The giveaway is taking place between 3:00-6:00 p.m. today.

Organizers ask you have your business card in hand, wear a mask and stay six-feet from others in line. Kits will be limited to one per business and are available on a first come first served basis.

If you have questions beforehand, contact the Rome Chamber at 315-337-1700.

