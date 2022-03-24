The following list is not to knock any of the cities we have in Central New York, but you gotta give it to the small towns too.

Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast, a place to celebrate a special occasion, maybe you're in the mood for a juicy steak or some locally grown and sourced products - even small towns can have some pretty incredible restaurants to visit.

What happens when you find yourself on the road, in an area of our region you aren't familiar with? You need fuel for the journey, but where are you going to get a meal that's going to satisfy you and well...not leave you searching for the next rest area? (Because as much as we love chain restaurants, it's super important for us to shop local.) That's where we come in.

One of the reasons I love Central New York so much is because there's such a diverse selection of places to dine. And, to be honest with you, I feel no shame if I decide to drive the 40 minutes to one of these places. You may stumble upon a new place on an adventure, fall in love, and feel the desire to return. There's nothing wrong with that.

So, we asked the 315 Menus Facebook group to help. From A to Z: What Small Town Restaurants Do You Absolutely Adore?

From Clinton to Poland, Bouckville to Turin, Coldbrook to Verona. We've got you covered. These restaurants have pretty amazing reviews, and everyone who recommended them says the same thing: "you won't be disappointed."

From A to Z: You'll Adore These Small Town Central NY Restaurants Have you tried any of the following? Let us know your thoughts inside our station app.

