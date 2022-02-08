Fun Fact: Rome Is Actually New York’s 2nd Largest City, Sort Of..

When it comes to thinking about Rome, you typically wouldn't think it would rank high on a list of largest cities, but oh it does.

Recently, we wrote about what cities are bigger in New York State than Utica, Rome coincidentally didn't make that list. It isn't larger than Utica by population, but is New York's second-largest city? By population, in the grand scheme, Rome still is one of New York's more populous cities with 32,253 as of 2019. That makes it the 17th largest by population.

So If Not By Population, How Is Rome The 2nd Largest City?

Google Google loading...

Size In Miles

The way it becomes the second largest is by sheer area. In area, it is 75 miles in size. Only one other city in New York has more area to it, that is New York City, but think about it, most of New York City's area is sky-bound. While Rome is a much more land-based area as it obviously has a drastically smaller population.

Surely, the whole idea that Rome has the second-largest land area seems wrong. Take a look though, it is truthfully a thing.

Seeing Is Believing

Google Google loading...

Albany has a population of nearly 100,000 people, by land, it is a very large city as well. You could probably fit six Albany's inside of the borders of the city of Rome. Take a look a little further north, a town half the size of Rome population-wise, Glens Falls, has only a small little blip on the map.

New Yorks Largest Cities By Area

New York City Rome Buffalo Rochester Saratoga Springs

