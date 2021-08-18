The future governor of New York State said on Wednesday that under her administration, masks will be mandated for all schools. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take the oath of office on August 24th, after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns.

Hochul, speaking to reporters at a school cafeteria in Queens, said she expects the health department will issue the order after she takes office, according to a report issued by the New York State School Boards Association.

"I believe that we’ll need mask mandates for children to go back to school. And that will have to be universal. It will be statewide," Hochul said to reporters.

Get our free mobile app

Hochul said that she will not have the authority to make the order, but the DOH will after she takes office, according to Erin Durkin of Politico. Hochul has also said she is in favor of mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for school employees.

"There is a tremendous amount of anxiety among parents, teachers, administrators, who thought what we went through last year would be it, that there would be closure, that by the time the school year started in 2021 we’d be in a different place," Hochul said, according to WABC-TV. "We thought we were there a few months ago, the Delta variant has changed the dynamic considerably, so we have to continue being vigilant. But, number one, our children need to be back in schools," Hochul said.

On Sunday, Hochul told CNN she might ask the legislature in Albany to grant her permission to require vaccinations for all school employees in the state.

25 Simple Additions to Make Your Back Yard More Like a Resort Vacation The pandemic and shutdown of 2020 had people stuck in their homes and nobody was traveling. Many people took the extra time to turn their own back yards into a summer oasis, even though in the northeast, summer weather only lasts 3 months.

Here are some fairly easy ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.