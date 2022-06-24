The FX Matt Brewing Company is introducing a new distilled spirit brand.

Right Coast Spirits and their ready-to-drink cocktail Right Coast Spirits Vodka Whips are brought to you by three craft breweries – Saranac, Harpoon and Flying Dog.

courtesy of Right Coast Spirits

Vodka Whips is a handcrafted ready-to-drink canned cocktail made with real vodka, real fruit, and a fresh whipped finish.

Vodka Whips is the first product to be released by Right Coast Spirits, which will launch more products in the future.

Orange and Mixed Berry Vodka Whips will be available in 4-packs of 12oz cans, and all four flavors will also be included in an 8-can variety pack.

“The cool thing I’ve always loved about the craft brewing industry is that we have this hallmark ‘all-for-one’ mentality,” said Fred Matt, President of Saranac. “The three of us had a great working relationship already, so we realized if we worked together, we could get a superior product to consumers faster and more efficiently.

The beverages will initially be available in four flavors: Orange, Wild Berry, Watermelon and Pineapple. Vodka Whips have an ABV of 7.5 percent.

Cans will hit shelves for the first time starting this month,.

Right Coast Vodka Whips will be released in 15 states on the East Coast, from Maine to Georgia.

“The idea for Vodka Whips was inspired by the Orange Crush cocktail, a wildly popular drink in the Mid-Atlantic,” explains Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery.

For more information about Right Coast Spirits and Vodka Whips, and to find it in your area, visit rightcoastspirits.com.

