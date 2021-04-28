FX Matt Brewery Announces Major Investment, Plan To Add jobs

The FX Matt Brewery is announcing the completion of their nearly $35 million Brewhouse and Tank Farm expansion, with plans for another $11 million in brewery investments.

President Fred Matt says with the added capacity and sales projected to grow over 100 percent this year, the brewery is looking for workers.

Matt says they’re looking to hire 25 to 30 workers immediately.

He says jobs are available in administration, production and maintenance.

Those looking to apply can visit saranac.com/job-postings.com.

"Our business diversification strategy, along with investments in the brewery have resulted in tremendous growth in our business," said Matt.

The recent expansion includes a new state-of-the-art brewhouse and tank farm, doubling brewing capacity from 5-6 brews per day to 10-12 brews per day and adding fermenting/aging capacity, resulting in greater flexibility and better quality control.

Matt says to help fund the investments, the Brewery sold a 20 percent interest to long-time brewing partner Brooklyn Brewery.

FX Matt Brewery Expansion