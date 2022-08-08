New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,

I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community. In New York, we are taking action to help ensure every person feels welcomed, represented, and free to live their truth, regardless of their gender identity or expression. My administration continues to be committed to this dream by giving New Yorkers the freedom to carry an identity document that represents their true self, ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging.

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

Also, if you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement recently. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

What Does A Job Seeker Need To Qualify For The New York DMV Civil Service Exam?

In order to take the online civil service exam, anyone interested in a job must meet the minimum qualifications:

- Have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma

- One year of customer service experience or 30 semester credit hours of college-level courses

The NY DMV is also looking for people who are proficient in other languages, including Chinese, Creole, Italian, Korean, Sign Language, Russian and Spanish to hire as Motor Vehicle Representatives.

