No one will go hungry this Thanksgiving in Utica and Rome thanks to the generosity of the community. Business owners and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department donated 6,000 pounds of turkeys and 5,000 pounds of potatoes to help feed the less fortunate for the holidays.

6,000 Pounds of Turkey in Rome

Ask and you shall receive. Rizio & Calandra Plumbing/ Excavating Inc. in Rome, called on local businesses/individuals throughout the community to donate turkeys for those in need. And donate they did. 400 turkeys came in that were given to the Rome Rescue Mission.

"We choose this organization because all of the donations are distributed directly to the local people in need," said Joe and Karrah Calandra of Rizio & Calandra Plumbing/Excavating.

Rome Turkeys & Meals

The Rome Rescue Mission is handing out turkeys on Thursday, November 18 at the Kennedy Arena parking lot from 12 PM to 2 PM and at the 400 block of Ann Street from 2:15 to 4 PM. On Friday, November 19, turkeys will be available from 1 PM to 3 PM at 280 East Dominick Street.

Thanksgiving to-go meals will be available at the Rome Rescue Mission from 12 PM to 2 PM.

5,000 Pounds of Potatoes in Utica

The Utica Food Pantry is full of potatoes. 5,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes were dropped off thanks to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, with a little help from the Utica College Football team and the Oneida County Farm Bureau.

Football players help load potatoes at the Simmons Farm in Vernon Center and unload them at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica, where they will be used to make 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners at the Utica Food Pantry next week.

“The Sheriff’s Office prides itself on helping those in our community during a time of need and we’re proud and happy to partner with the Utica College Football team and our farmers as we do our part to help the Utica Food Pantry in any way we can as they lead the fight against hunger in our community”, said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

Utica Turkeys & Meals

Turkeys will be handed out in Utica on Tuesday, November 23 from 2 to 3 PM outside of the Rescue Mission of Utica at 201 Rutger Street.

To-go dinners will be available at the Rescue Mission of Utica from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving day.

Thank you to everyone who donated food to make sure no one goes without a meal on Thanksgiving this year.

