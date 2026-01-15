Utica Man Charged After Police Say He Violated Order of Protection

A City of Utica man was arrested following a domestic-related incident in the City of Rome on Tuesday afternoon.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies from the Waterville Field Office were approached with a walk-in complaint around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, January 14. The complaint involved an alleged violation of an order of protection on Harbor Way in the city of Rome.

After looking into the complaint, deputies, along with investigators from the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit, determined that 42-year-old Miguel Santiago violated the order by contacting the victim by phone without any legitimate reason. Investigators say Santiago also continued to send text messages, which further violated the order of protection.

Santiago was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a Class E felony, and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Maciol says he was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing and later appeared in Oneida County CAP Court.

