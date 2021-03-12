Getaway to a Prohibition Hideaway at Whiskey Island in Upstate New York

Did you know you can getaway to a Prohibition hideaway at Whiskey Island in the Thousand Islands in upstate New York?

Whiskey Island is one of the oldest island cottages in the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence River at the head of Grindstone Island. It was originally owned a Leavitt in 1875. However, legend has it he ran off with a governess and the island was sold in 1914, according to Whiskey Island Lodge. It was passed from generation to generation until it was sold to the current owners, the Randazzo Family.

Whiskey Island was originally named Coral Island because of the maze of shoals that provided the "drop and run" point for rumrunners during Prohibition.

The shoals and rocks surrounding the Island made it easy for the rumrunners to hide and later recover smuggled liquor. As a code to other rumrunners, “Whiskey Island” was adapted to let them know where goods could be stored and recovered if the law was getting in the way.

Whiskey Island features eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, family room, library and five porches, three of which are screened. It even has a 2-bedroom guest cottage, boathouse and skiff house.

If you hit the lottery, you can buy the island for $2.4 million, less than the asking price of $3 million in 2015.

Haven't hit the lottery lately? Rent the island for you and up to 15 friends. A 7 night stay runs $8500, plus a $1000 security deposit.

Getaway to Whiskey Island for a Prohibition Hideaway