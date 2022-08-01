Go Scuba Diving To These Brilliant Shipwrecks In New York’s St Lawrence River

Have you ever wanted to scuba dive shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River? Here's a few to check out in the Thousand Islands of the New York and Canadian border.

Scuba divers allegedly call the 1000 Islands the “Caribbean of the North” due to all the amazing places to check out. The Saint Lawrence River has been the main shipping route between the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean for centuries. That means you're able to see that history in the ships that line the bottom. According to South Eastern Ontario, divers can generally see 50 to 60 feet in front them most of the year, and 60 to 100 feet in the fall time.

From wooden schooners to War of 1812 battleships to modern-day freighters, over 200 vessels met their fate here."

There are all sorts of local businesses and more that can help train you, or charter you, on these dives if you're interested. You can read more here.

Here's one ship for example that you could dive to- The Islander. The Islander is located at Latitude: 44° 20' 17.4984" N, Longitude: -75° 55' 11.9316" W. According to ShipWreckWorld, the wreck is right off of the parking area just east of the hospital in Alex Bay.

The Islander lies on the slope between 20 to 60 feet in depth."

The boat sank back in 1909. You can watch a dive to the ship on YouTube here. The beautiful thing, a lot of dives are archived on YouTube for many of the ships too.

Here's a list of some of the coolest dives to check out:

