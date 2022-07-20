Gil Hodges Jr. Discusses Dad’s HOF Induction, The Shift and 1969 Mets

Gil Hodges Jr. the son of 1969 Miracle Mets manager Gil Hodges in 1969, was on Keeler on Thursday discussing his dad's induction into baseball's Hall of Fame.

Gil Hodges as a player, was an eight time National League All-Star, three time World Series champion (1955 & 1959 Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers) and the 1969 Miracle New York Mets, as manager.

Hodges played for the Brooklyn and LA Dodgers and then was one of the original NY Mets when they debuted in 1962. He was traded away after the 1963 season, but would return as manager of the Mets in 1968 until 1971.

As a player, he was a three time Gold Glove Award as a first baseman. His number 14 was retired by New York Mets and he's a member of New York Mets Hall of Fame.

Get our free mobile app

Hodges died in 1972 and 50 years later, he was elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by the Golden Days Era Committee. He was inducted into the hall last week.

Listen to the interview with Gil Hodges Jr., Hodges son on Keeler 50 years later.

Team Portrait of Brooklyn Dodgers, 1950s. A team portrait of the Brooklyn Dodgers, autographed by players including Jackie Robinson and Gil Hodges, New York City, 1950s. (Photo by Howard Muller/Getty Images) loading...

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.