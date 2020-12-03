Go Back in Time at New York Estate Where Audrey Hepburn Filmed Movie

Step back in time in a gated estate that was the backdrop for an Audrey Hepburn film.

The circa 1930 home, in Bedford, New York is located in an exclusive location just off Guard Hill. Scenes from the 1954 Audrey Hepburn film, Sabrina were shot at the gated brick estate. Hepburn received a Best Actress nomination for her role at the Academy Awards. A role Humphrey Bogart wanted his wife Lauran Becall to play.

Cary Grant was initially considered for the lead role, but he declined and it went to Bogart instead.

The movie did win an Academy Award. Edith Head picked up the honor for Best Costume Design.

The 5 bedroom restored home features multiple sitting rooms, a wet bar, 4 fireplaces, a butler's pantry, 4 seasons room, a billiards room, SONOS Connect sound system throughout and a theatre room with state of the art surround sound.

The expansive 7 acre property and gardens are all fenced in. There's even a heated pool and cedar Japanese pool house complete with kitchen, full bath, laundry and Viking appliances.

The famous home is on the market through Houlihan Lawrence Inc. and can be all yours for a mere $2,850,000