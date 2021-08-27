Step Inside This Million Dollar Home With 12 Acres In Richfield, NY

It’s a Georgian masterpiece set on 12 acres of land on Route 167 in Richfield, NY and it can be yours for less than $1 million. And, it comes furnished.

The price tag for “Sunset Hill” is $989,000.

The home includes a circular driveway, a one bed and one bath caretaker cottage, horse barn and office with separate entrance. The cottage would be a great guest house when family or your in-laws come to stay.

The home, which was built in 1923, has been used as a personal estate, at one time a successful Bed and Breakfast and a desirable wedding and event venue.

Take a photo tour of this beautiful home and see what it’s all about. You won't be disappointed.

The rooms feature hardwood floors, fireplaces 10-foot ceilings, built in bookshelves, exposed brick and 5G internet.

Here are more features:

Parking Total spaces: 25

Parking features: Attached, Detached, Circular Driveway, Paved

Garage spaces: 4

Covered spaces: 4

Has uncovered spaces: Yes

Attached garage: Yes

Bedrooms and bathrooms Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Full bathrooms: 3

Partial bathrooms: 1 Dining Room Features: Formal Dining Room Kitchen Features: Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Eat In Basement Basement: Full,Finished Flooring Flooring: Carpet-Wall/Wall, Ceramic Tile, Wood Heating Heating features: Natural Gas, Hot Water, Baseboard Cooling Cooling features: Whole House Fan Property Exterior features: Garden

Patio and porch details: Patio Lot Lot size: 12 Acres

Lot features: Private, Landscaped, Cleared Other property information Additional structures included: Barn(s), Outbuilding, Shed(s) The home is just a short distance away from Cooperstown and Glimmerglass Lake.

