Have You Seen These Trucks Around Utica? What Are They All About?

Driving around Utica and the surrounding area you may have encountered a white, blue and purplish colored truck parked on city streets and in business parking lots. All of the trucks and trailers have "GONETSPEED" written on the sides of them. What does that mean? What are these trucks for?

For as long as one can remember, Spectrum is the only real internet service provider in the area. Yes, there are other options but Spectrum had a true monopoly in the region. It was announced in January that the company, GoNetspeed, would be introducing fiber internet to the residential and business community. The company released a statement on their website stating,

Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $60 million investment, more than 38,000 locations will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as summer of 2024 with construction beginning this spring.

Well, spring has sprung and summer is almost here. It appears the trucks you're seeing around town are the result of the said construction and soon there will be a fast and hopefully reliable internet alternative to Spectrum's and they say fiber is faster.

Paul Griswold is the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at GoNetspeed and is the General Manager of New York Operations. Griswold says,

Modern homes and businesses deserve access to 100% fiber internet, and GoNetspeed is answering the call to bring faster speeds and more bandwidth. We are pleased to soon deliver thousands of Utica’s residents and businesses access to fiber internet that will improve daily tasks like work, school, streaming, or gaming. We look forward to bringing high-speed internet to yet another northeastern community.

GoNetspeed is a company that is one of the largest privately owner internet service providers in the east. They have service available in Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout the state. So, when you see a truck, know that they are laying the foundation for you to possibly get faster internet for work or your home.

With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits, according to GoNetspeed. You can learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

