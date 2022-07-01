Goo Goo Dolls Spark Controversy With Tweet In New York

Buffalo-born and bred Goo Goo Dolls have sparked some controversy on Twitter after sending out a cryptic tweet ahead of the release of a music video for their latest song "Yeah, I Like You"

The music video was released at midnight this morning, but before the video came out, the Goo Goo Dolls sent out this Tweet.

Not 100% sure why the Goo Goo Dolls felt the need to send the apology text out before the music video came out but that is what they did.

You can check out the music video for yourself.

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform the song "Yeah, I Live You" for the first time on TV coming up on Monday on the TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan. You can watch the show starting at 9 am on WKBW Channel 7.

The Goo Goo Dolls were first formed in 1986 and currently is made up of John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, both of who were born here in Buffalo.

So far in their career, The Goo Goo Dolls have had 19 top ten singles on various charts, have sold 15 million records worldwide, and have been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

