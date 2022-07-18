Good News At The Pumps, Gas Prices Fall By Double Digits In New York

Gas prices in New York State have seen a big drop over the past week.

AAA Northeast say the average price in New York has fallen 11-cents a gallon, to $4.69 a gallon.

That’s 33 cents lower than a month ago and $1.50 higher than July of last year.

New York’s average price is 17 cents higher that the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is down 7-cents a gallon this week to $4.82., which is 17 cents less than a month ago.

Utica-Rome drivers were paying $3.24 a gallon a year ago.

AAA officials say the steady at the pumps decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil.

The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.

“Global economic news is pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Patti Artessa, Regional Director, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

AAA Northeast’s July 18 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 15 cents lower than last week, averaging $4.52 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 46 cents lower than a month ago and $1.36 higher than this day last year.

Here are the latest Regional prices:

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.69 $4.80 $5.02 $3.19 Utica, NY $4.82 $4.89 $4.99 $3.24 Massachusetts $4.63 $4.74 $5.01 $3.02 Connecticut $4.50 $4.63 $4.96 $3.15 Pennsylvania $4.67 $4.78 $5.03 $3.25

*Prices as of July 18, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information.