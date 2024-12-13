An insane number of Americans are planning to hit the roads over the holidays and New York will be among the worst hit states.

With the holiday travel season officially a week away, AAA is out with its annual travel forecast.

They say this year will shatter the old record set in 2019, and America will see 3 million more travelers on the roads and in the air than last year.

AAA estimates 119.3 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from their homes between December 21 and New Year's Day.

Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, explained:

This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.

Of the expected 119.3 million travelers, 107 million will choose to hit the road while roughly 8 million will crowd airports nationwide. The remaining 4.5 million Americans will use another mode of transportation, like trains, to head out for the holidays.

Lower gas prices are being cited for why 90% of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations this year. AAA recently found gas prices have hit their lowest point in 3 years.

Analysts expect gas prices to keep falling, and should bottom out by another 10 to 15 cents by Christmas.

New Yorkers Should Brace for Terrible Traffic

With millions more people on the roads this year, along with New York being a top holiday destination worldwide, AAA warns drivers not to head out during peak traffic.

The worst travel time this year will be Sunday, the 22nd, around 4:30 in the evening. AAA projects traffic, especially on the Long Island Expressway, will be 108% worse than usual.

Here are some other times drivers should avoid if they don't want to add hours to their Christmas commutes.

Saturday, Dec 21 between 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec 22 between 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Monday, Dec 23 between 1:00 – 6:00 PM

AAA suggests the best time to hit the road during these days should be before noontime.

New Year's travel will also be tricky, as New York is a popular destination to celebrate globally. While most of the traffic will likely impact the New York City region, that doesn't mean Upstate isn't off the hook.

The worst time to drive the day before New Year's Eve will be between noontime and 5:00 PM. Motorists should also avoid the roads between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM the day after New Year's.

The best time to travel for both days will also be before noontime.

Because traffic is expected to be snarled this year, AAA is warning drivers to not drive if they've had less than six hours of sleep because "driving on 4-5 hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving with a 0.08 BAC."

The company adds the risk doubles when one hits the road after only getting 4 hours of sleep.

The agency also issued a stern warning about speeding:

Driving 80 mph instead of 75 mph over 100 miles saves only 5 minutes, hardly worth the risk.

New York State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down on speeding, distracted, and impaired drivers starting now through January 1, 2025.

The campaign is part of the annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" effort that runs nationwide.

Drivers should expect to see DWI checkpoints, increased patrols. and cruisers parked to catch those disobeying the state's "Move Over Law" in work zones or around traffic stops.



Additionally, lake effect snow could continue to pose a problem on the roads, so motorists are strongly advised to stay up to date with the weather and drive when conditions are safe.

That being said, have a safe and fun holiday from all of us here at Townsquare Media.

