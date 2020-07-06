Governor Cuomo Cancels 2020 NY State Fair

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the New York State Fair in Syracuse will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says the fair is being canceled out of an abundance of caution.

He also says COVID-19 numbers in New York State have actually declined since the state’s phased re-opening began.

Cuomo says there were 817 hospitalizations on Sunday, the lowest number since March 18th.

Less than one-percent of residents tested yesterday were positive, while there were 9 coronavirus-related deaths.

The governor says that the New York State Department of Health is finalizing guidance on the possible reopening of schools in September.

Cuomo also announced that casinos and movie theaters will currently remain closed as the state government continues to review the science and facts on their safe reopening.

Monday is Day 128 of the COVID-19 crisis in New York.