If you don't have to go out, stay home. Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to help combat the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding people and staying home.

Businesses are being asked to voluntarily close and allow employees to work from home. "Reducing density is both a social responsibility and will help protect workforces," Governor Cuomo tweeted.

Non-essential state employees in Rockland Westchester, New York City and Long Island are asked to stay home.

Cuomo restricted gatherings with 500 people or more earlier this week and schools have been closed in central New York for the next several weeks. Get the latest closings and cancellations below.

