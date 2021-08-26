Governor Kathy Hochul has introduced State Senator Brian Benjamin as her choice for Lt. Governor.

Hochul made the announcement this afternoon in Benjamin's Harlem District.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date

"I believe that governing is about working together. Teamwork is the essence of effective leadership, and it is more important than ever as we confront the urgent problems facing the state," Governor Hochul said. "My administration is going to attract the best and the brightest -- people who share my values of working hard for the people of this state and who will get the job done - and that includes the newest member Senator Brian Benjamin who has agreed to serve as my Lieutenant Governor. There is so much work to do, and I am grateful to have him by my side as we implement our vision for a safer, healthier and fairer New York."

Hochul took office on Tuesday after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Benjamin is currently the head of the Senate's Revenue and Budget Committee. He's focused on criminal justice reform as a state lawmaker.

"I want to thank Governor Hochul for trusting me with the incredible honor of serving alongside her as Lieutenant Governor," said Senator Benjamin. "Governor Hochul is a collaborator who makes sure everyone has a seat at the table, and, like me, is laser focused on listening to the needs of New Yorkers and empowering local leaders. We have a strong history of collaboration that will help us to hit the ground running immediately as we help guide New York through this challenging moment in history."

Benjamin becomes New York's second African-American Lt. Governor.

David Patterson served as Lt. Governor from 2007 to 2008 and took over as Governor in March of 2008 when after Eliot Spitzer resigned in the wake of a prostitution scandal.

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...