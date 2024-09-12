New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, but vowed it would not interfere with her work.

Speaking to members of the press today, Hochul confirmed she has basal cell carcinoma and will undergo treatment this week.

She told reporters her doctor flagged a potentially cancerous spot on her nose, of which she described as a "tiny speck."

Said Hochul:

My doctor discovered a basal cell carcinoma -- a tiny, tiny speck on my nose. You can't even see it. I'm going to have a small removal procedure. I'm not going under. It's local anesthesia. It will be occurring Friday morning. I'll be back to work an hour later, but there will be a bandage on my nose.

Hochul added other members of her family have battled this particular form of cancer,

Basal cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. It mostly appears as a bump on the skin that is regularly exposed to the sun. Other times it can come in the form as a change in skin pigmentation, or a growth or sore that won't heal.

Basal cell carcinoma is treatable and is known to grow slowly, making it rare for it to spread to other parts of the body.

But, if left untreated, it can spread and even impact tissue or bone under the skin.

Townsquare Media wishes the governor a speedy recovery and good health. This report will be updated should more information come to light.

