Oneida County is emerging as the new hotspot of tourism in the Empire State and the latest numbers from the governor's office prove it.

In June, a report predicted New York would see a massive tourism boom over the summer - and, no, they weren't heading to New York City. They came here to Oneida County.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Empire State set a massive new tourism record.

Speaking to the crowds at the New York State Fair on Wednesday, Hochul revealed more than 306.3 million people vacationed in the Empire State last year.

Tourism generated an insane amount of money for the state in 2023, with Hochul's administration putting an official estimate at $88 BILLION. Total economic impact was estimated to be even higher, at $137 billion.

This is a 12% jump from last year's numbers, which had been the previous record-setter.

On a local level, tourists flocked to Central New York and spent $5.1 billion in 2023, according to Hochul's Economic Impact of Visitors 2023 Report. Overall, spending was up 6% from 2022.

Tourism spending created 38,399 jobs and generated $507 million in state and local taxes, according to the governor's office.

Hochul noted, "In Upstate New York, visitor spending was largest in Central New York." CNY's share of tourism spending was 19%, followed by the Hudson Valley's 18% and the Finger Lakes' 16 percent.

Oneida County was the powerhouse of CNY's monetary gains and generated $3.7 billion in direct tourism spending; a 5.4% increase.

The number represented 74% of CNY's total tourism sales and 70.8% of the region's tourism tax base; which includes Broome, Schoharie, Otsego, Madison, Herkimer, Montgomery, and Chenango County.

The most money spent in Oneida County was on lodging and recreation; at $1.781 billion and $738 million, respectively.

In all, tourism spending generated $197.2 million in taxes and created 23,112 jobs in the county.

Tourism in the Central New York region generated $1.3 billion in direct labor income and $2.1 billion including indirect and induced impacts. Total labor income including indirect and induced impacts was the most significant in Oneida County at $1.5 billion.

Hochul noted that tax revenue generated by tourism in Central New York saved local homeowners $1,703 in taxes.

When looking at the money Oneida County generated, the tax savings here jump to $3,857 per household.

Hochul noted Central New York and the rest of the state stands to gain even more in 2024:

As we approach the fall foliage and travel season, we are welcoming more visitors than ever, and their presence is supporting businesses and communities in every corner of the state.

State officials say New York has emerged as a top destination worldwide and is sustaining strong travel demand in the post-pandemic era.

WIBX has reached out to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente regarding the Mohawk Valley's strong showing in this latest economic report.

