Governor Says New YorK COVID Numbers Remain Low And Steady

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York State.

Cuomo says hospitalizations fell to 619 and there were five coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday.

The hospitalization rate is the lowest since March 18th.

Over 62,000 tests were conducted yesterday and 715, or 1.1 percent, came back positive.

The governor says our numbers remain low and steady, but we can do better and can’t stop now.

Cuomo also announced today that New York is setting up a new COVID testing site in St. Petersburg, Florida and is sendinf much-needed PPE.