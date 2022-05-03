It didn't take long for police to track down a man who allegedly hopped in a landscaper's truck on Whitesboro Street in Utica and simply driving off, towing away a trailer bed, mowers and other landscaping equipment as well.

Utica Police released a photo and security camera footage of the incident asking for tips, or if anyone had seen the stolen truck and equipment. Not long after, authorities say they located the pickup, trailer and equipment at a residence in Ilion.

via Utica Police Department via Utica Police Department loading...

A 30-year-old Herkimer man, Richard Vanleuven, is charged with Grand Larceny.

Utica Police thanked Ilion PD for assistance in announcing the arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. ]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

A Look Inside The New Popeyes New Hartford Location Popeyes in New Hartford is celebrating their grand opening on April 30. Keep in mind, construction is still going on, but here's a quick look inside so you can see what to expect.

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.

8 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Central New York Central New York is a wonderful place to live (that is, depending on who you ask.) If you're moving here from somewhere else it can be a bit of an adjustment. These are 8 things that seem to surprise people who relocate here from out of state.

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.

It didn't take long for police to track down a man who allegedly hopped in a landscaper's truck on Whitesboro Street in Utica and simply driving off, towing away a trailer bed, mowers and other landscaping equipment as well.

Utica Police released a photo and security camera footage of the incident asking for tips, or if anyone had seen the stolen truck and equipment. Not long after, authorities say they located the pickup, trailer and equipment at a residence in Ilion.

A 30-year-old Herkimer man, Richard Vanleuven, is charged with Grand Larceny.

Utica Police thanked Ilion PD for assistance in announcing the arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. ]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

A Look Inside The New Popeyes New Hartford Location Popeyes in New Hartford is celebrating their grand opening on April 30. Keep in mind, construction is still going on, but here's a quick look inside so you can see what to expect.

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.