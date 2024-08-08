The cost of everyday expenses like gas, groceries and utilities are putting the strain on most Americans lately. The cost of home repairs and building materials are even more outrageous. That makes things difficult for several religious organizations and non-profits and a church in Oneida is no exception.

The Oneida Baptist Church was founded back on Valentine's Day in 1843. According to their website, the original parish was started by 11 members at the Oneida Castle Schoolhouse. It reads,

Interest in this group grew to 50 members by 1850. Needing a bigger building and wanting to establish the church in Oneida Depot (later to become The City of Oneida), they bought land for $150 on the corner of Main and Mulberry Streets (Mulberry Street is known by us today as Lenox Avenue, where the Wagon Wheel Restaurant now stands). They then built a stone building with a space underneath for a horse and wagon, paying $2800 to construct their new church. Upon completion of this new stone building, the Oneida Baptist Church was dedicated on January 3rd, 1850.

For years many dedicated members worshiped there and now the building is in need of serious renovations and the cost of those repairs are becoming overwhelming. One church community member is reaching out to the public in an effort to raise the funds needed to rescue the church.

Susan Grossman and other church members have started a Go Fund Me page in an effort to address two of the major structural issues the church is facing. Grossman says the damage is due to years of ice and water damage. This church is the source of many valuable resources for those in the Oneida area. Grossman says,

We are an integral part of our community, serving meals, offering trauma recovery classes, providing meeting space for four 12-step groups, and for Girl Scout troops. We participate with other churches in our city to improve the lives of those who live in Oneida.

If you would like to help contribute to this important cause to save a living landmark visit GoFundMe.com. So far they have raised $275 of their lofty goal of $150,000.

New York's Top 5 Most Sought after Jobs in 2024 According to a new study by Class Central , New Yorkers are craving jobs that pay well and make them a little more indispensable.



Gallery Credit: Megan

Incredible Castle in Upstate New York Is World's Most Over-the-Top Rental There's a plethora of strange and other-worldly Airbnb rentals across the globe, but which are the most extra? The Travel Channel recently highlighted its top 10 over-the-top picks and spotlighted the Highlands Castle in Bolton, which overlooks gorgeous Lake George.

Check out photos to see why this place is a must-visit for those who love fairy tales or just need an extravagant New York staycation this summer. Gallery Credit: Megan