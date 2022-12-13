A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days.

The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:

...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral and memorial services and associated costs from the lack of employee benefits and death benefits. The last thing any family should have to worry about is the unexpected costs that come with the passing of a loved one. Martha was truly one of a kind. Her smile could brighten the darkest of rooms. Her contagious laugh, zest for life and warm heart will forever be remembered. Her love and dedication to helping others will never be forgotten. As she lost her life, she continued giving the gift of life to others by being an organ donor. She is a true hero...

Meanwhile, her case is being handled as a homicide investigation, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara told WIBX 950 on Monday. At this time, police say they don't know how the 30-year-old woman became so severely injured and ultimately died from those injuries. An autopsy to determine her cause of death is forthcoming.

Martha Staring, left, via GoFundMe.com

Staring was spotted lying in the street on the night of November 30 on Elm Street in New Hartford. A passerby called 911 sometime after 10:00 p.m. to report a woman was in the road. She was hospitalized for more than a week, ultimately winding up in the Intensive Care Unit before her she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact New Hartford Police.

