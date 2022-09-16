Greenfield Man Charged After Alleged Threat with Gun at Home

A Saratoga County man is under arrest after an alleged incident at a home.

The New York State Police (NYCP) says troopers were called to a home in Greenfield, New York at approximately 4:03pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022 after receiving a call about an unspecified "altercation."

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of a preliminary investigation revealed that, during what started as a verbal argument, one of the people involved allegedly "retrieved a shotgun, brandished it, and threatened to use it against victims by pointing the weapon at them."

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Gerald L. Kilburn of Greenfield, New York.

Troopers arrested him on September 15, 2022 and charged him with the following:

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident or arrest.

Kilburn was brought to the NYSP barracks in Wilton and arraigned at the Greenfield Town Court. He was subsequently released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

