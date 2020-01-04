Griffo Calls For Immediate Changes To Bail Reform

State Senate Deputy Minority Leader Joseph Griffo is calling on Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to take immediate action to address serious flaws with bail reform that went into effect January 1st.

Griffo wants the Senate to consider a bill that would make changes to bail reform as soon as the session convenes next week.

Griffo's request comes after the Majority Leader indicated that she would be open to considering such changes.

“In December, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins told reporters that there wasn’t majority support in her conference to modify the criminal justice reforms rushed through the Legislature last year,” Griffo said. “But four days after bail reform has been implemented and with bank robbers, violent individuals and other miscreants being released back into the public, it appears the Majority Leader has had an epiphany about the real impact that the reform her conference pushed could have on our communities and state. It is my belief that this change of heart isn’t motivated by a need to address a real public safety issue, but rather because it may be politically expedient for majority members to do so.”