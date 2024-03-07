Democrat Gets Endorsements to Challenge Senator Joe Griffo

Senator Joe Griffo's Democratic challenger, James Meyers, has been endorsed by fellow Democrats in Herkimer County and in the City of Rome.

On Thursday, Meyers was endorsed by the Herkimer County Democratic Committee and Democratic Committee in the City of Rome for the New York State Senate, 53rd District Seat.

James Meyers, a 36 year old Major in the United States Army Reserve from Utica, is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the 53rd District of the New York State Senate in Oneida County, Madison County, and northern Chenango County.

“I am so very grateful for the trust and faith these organizations have placed in me and my team to represent the 53rd NYS Senate District,” stated Meyers.

As a representative of the 53rd District, Meyers says he will focus on:

· Transparent and Accountable Governance

· Economic Prosperity

· Public Safety

· Education & Workforce Development

· Safe and Healthy Communities

· Veteran Support

· Organized Labor / Workers Rights and Concerns

“Most of us want our elected officials to show sacrifice and dedication to their public service. James Meyers exemplifies this through his service in the United States Army and then the Army Reserve. We look forward, his dedication to building a transparent, accountable government, promoting economic growth through education and workforce development, ensuring public safety, backing Veterans, and defending labor and worker's rights has earned our respect. We have confidence in this shared vision and believe that with James in the office, our area will thrive,” stated Betsy Briggs, Co-Chairperson of the Herkimer County Democratic Committee.

Democrats in Rome offered the same positive comments about Meyers. His campaign says he received his undergraduate degree in history from the State University of New York at Brockport via an ROTC Scholarship. After graduation he accepted a commission as an active-duty intelligence officer, leading soldiers domestically as well as overseas. Following his discharge from active duty, he then joined the U.S. Army Reserve and currently holds the rank of Major. In 2015, he began a career as a program manager with Alion Science and Technology in Rome, NY. In 2020, Meyers received his Master of Science degree in Strategic Intelligence from the National Intelligence University in Bethesda, MD.

Visit Meyers' website for more details.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol