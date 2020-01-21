Griffo Renews Call For Repeal Of Bail Reform Law

Senator Joseph Griffo was joined by members of local law enforcement at the North Utica Community Center on Tuesday to continue his call for the repeal of the new bail reform law.

Griffo says the number of dangerous individuals set free through the reforms poses a real risk to public safety.

He says immediate action needs to be taken to address the serious flaws with bail reform.

Deputy Minority Leader Griffo also was critical of several Democratic state Senators who initially supported the new bail law when they passed it as part of the State Budget who are now calling for changes despite voting against an amendment to do so on the second day of this year's legislative session.

A new Siena College poll finds 49 percent of respondents think bail reform is bad for New York.

You can fill out an on-line petition on Griffo’s website.