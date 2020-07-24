Groups Gather, Deliver Message to Utica Police

Several area groups gathered outside the Utica Police Station on Friday in what organizers called a ''Back The Blue Rally.''

The collective included Mohawk Valley/Central New Yorkers for Trump and Tenney, Main Street Patriots, Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, and Central New Yorkers for Life and Liberty.

Their message: Thank You, and We Support You.

The same groups held a similar rally of support outside Rome Police headquarters earlier this month. These local rallies showing support for officers follow events held in communities across the country denouncing the unequal treatment of minorities by police, along with calls to defund the police.

