Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly Duet at Super Bowl Music Fest

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer

Halsey dashed on to the stage unannounced for the first time in two years during Machine Gun Kelly's set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, just in time to belt out her guest verse on Kelly's "forget me too."

The two were also joined Thursday night by Blink 182's Travis Barker on drums.

It was the kind of star-crossing moment the three-day concert festival considers its specialty.

Halsey would later return for her own set to finish the first night, after a long layoff because of the pandemic and major life events including the birth of a child.

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.