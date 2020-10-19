Hamilton College and Colgate University Both Rank High Nationwide

Two local colleges are ranking very high when it comes to a recently released national survey. WalletHub has listed Hamilton College and Colgate University in the Top 100 2021 Colleges & Universities in America.

It's not the first time these two institutions have made high marks in national rankings, but these current numbers are truly remarkable. On the WalletHub list of The 2021 Best Colleges List, Hamilton College comes in at #4 overall. On the umbrella list of colleges and universities, Hamilton came in at #27 overall.

In the specific rankings exclusively for universities, Colgate ranked #28 overall. On the main list combining statistics for colleges and universities Colgate ranked #54. There are several outstanding higher education institutions in our region, but according to WalletHub these two are top notch.

A release from WalletHub establishes a ranking within New York State. In the statewide rankings Hamilton came in at #2 and Colgate ranked #7. A number of factors go into establishing the positions. The categories that allow Hamilton to really shine are the Admission Rate, Graduation Rate and Student to Faculty Ratio.

When it comes to deciding which institutions would make the list WalletHub explained their methodology in the report. It states,

In order to determine the best higher-education institutions in the U.S., WalletHub compared 1,009 colleges and universities across seven key dimensions: 1) Student Selectivity, 2) Cost & Financing, 3) Faculty Resources, 4) Campus Safety, 5) Campus Experience, 6) Educational Outcomes and 7) Career Outcomes.

Having utilized those metrics the survey made the determination about Colgate and Hamilton. On the overall list, which compiles scores for colleges and universities, Hamilton received a score of 72.53 and Colgate scored 68.78. You can compare those two scores to the score for the top ranked institute Harvard University. Their score was 78.6. No doubt these rankings shine a positive light on our area as a whole.

To see the full report for yourself you can visit www.wallethub.com.